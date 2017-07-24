WORLD UNDER 21 CHAMPIONSHIP: Semi-final finish for Jack

Peterborough Panthers number one Jack Holder bowed out at the semi-final stage in the first round of the World Under 21 Championship yesterday (July 23).

The Australian ace collected a total of 11 points in testing conditions at a rain-lashed Poznan track in Poland.

And Holder could count himself hugely fortunate to avoid serious injury after being hit by rival Anders Lyager in the opening bend of that semi.

The Danish rider suffered a broken collarbone when slamming into the track while Holder went on bring up the rear in a re-run won by overall victor Maksym Drabik.

The Polish ace reeled off a seven-ride, 21-point maximum to take command in the overall standings. He leads by six points from runner-up and fellow Pole, Bartosz Smektala.

The remaining two rounds are both in September at Gustrow in Germany and Pardubice, in the Czech Republic.