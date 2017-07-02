WORLD CUP: City racer creates a slice of history

Peterborough Panthers number one Chris Harris created a slice of history while helping Great Britain to Speedway World Cup glory last night (July 1).

Harris enjoyed a fine return to international duty by racking up 13 points from five rides in a convincing Event One triumph for the hosts at King’s Lynn.

His bumper haul helped Great Britain finish on 53 points, nine clear of closest challengers Australia (44). USA (15pts) pipped the Czech Republic (9pts) to third spot.

In the process the 34 year-old become his country’s all-time leading scorer in the competition.

Harris now has 241.5 points on GB duty in the World Cup, eclipsing the previous highest total of 240 held by the late Lee Richardson.

He also equalled the great Peter Collins’ record of 24 appearances in a World Cup for Great Britain - a tally he will better in the final next Saturday (July 8).

“We set out to get the win and that’s exactly what we did,” said Harris.

“It’s great to be back in the GB team and scoring points after being disappointed to miss out last year.

“We’re pleased to be straight into the final and we can sit back to watch the race-off. We know it’s going to be tough, but we’ll enjoy it and see what happens.”

The World Cup final is being staged at Leszno, in Poland. Great Britain will face hosts Poland, the team who triumph in Event Two on Tuesday and the race-off winners.

EVENT ONE SCORES

GREAT BRITAIN 53: Craig Cook 14, Robert Lambert 13, Chris Harris 13, Steve Worrall 13, Adam Ellis DNR.

AUSTRALIA 44: Chris Holder 19, Troy Batchelor 12, Max Fricke 8, Nick Morris 5, Jason Doyle DNR.

USA 15: Gino Manzares 7, Ricky Wells 3, Dillon Ruml 2, Luke Becker 2, Brock Nicol 1.

CZECH REPUBLIC 13: Vaclav Milik 6, Josef Franc 4, Hynek Stichaeur 3, Matej Kus 0, Eduard Krcmar 0.