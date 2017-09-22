Search

WEATHER REPORT: Cup clash washed out by prospect of heavy rain

Panthers in action.
Panthers’ cup clash at Scunthorpe tonight (September 22) has been postponed.

The city side were due to face Scunthorpe Scorpions in an SGB Championship KO Cup quarter-final second leg meeting at the Eddie Wright Raceway but it’s been called of due to the prospect of heavy rain.

The Scunthorpe website said: “The forecast is very poor for this evening . . . heavy rain is predicted . . . we hope everyone appreciates the early call-off.”

A new date has yet to be arranged.