Tom brings home the bacon at last

Tom Bacon was thrilled by a first race victory as a Panthers rider.

Bacon roared to glory in the second heat of the city club’s 47-43 defeat at the hands of Newcastle last Saturday night.

The 24 year-old, who is racing at SGB Championship level for the first time this year, said: “I’ve wanted that race win since the start of the season and I’m delighted to have got it now.

“I’ve found it really tough in my first season at this level, but I haven’t allowed my head to go down. I’ve worked really hard with Phil Crump on my engines, changed my riding style and focused on making better starts.

“It shows I’m capable of riding well enough and that my bikes are fast enough for this league.

“One race doesn’t make me a top rider, but a couple of tough meetings don’t mean I’m a bad one either. I’ll stay focused on what I’m trying to do.

“It’s just a shame that we couldn’t win the meeting, but I know that we’ll bounce back because the team is full of quality riders.”

Bacon gave up a career in business management to become a full-time speedway rider earlier this year. He also races for Birmingham in the National League.