Thirteen broken bones but there’s no stopping Lambert

Popular reserve Simon Lambert would love to end his career with Panthers – but that doesn’t mean he is thinking of hanging up his kevlars anytime soon!

The Lincolnshire racer, based near Spalding, celebrated a testimonial earlier this year after more than a decade in the sport, but at the age of 28 he still has plenty of years ahead of him on the shale.

And Lambert admits spending them at the East of England Arena, while helping Panthers to more honours after starring in their Fours success last month, would be the ideal scenario

“I’ve told Ged (owner, Rathbone) that I’d be happy to end my career at Peterborough,” said Lambert.

“That doesn’t mean I’m planning on retiring, or anything like that. But whether I have three years, five years, or even 10 years left, this is the club I want to be at.

“It’s the perfect place for me to race. I have a lot of friends here, some great sponsors, and I absolutely love the track.

“The supporters and the promotion are spot-on and it was great to be able to help win a trophy for them in the Fours. Hopefully there will be more to come as well.

“I’m never going to be a world champion, but I know I can hold my own and score points in the SGB Championship.”

Lambert’s passion for the sport is incredible given the catalogue of bad injuries which have interrupted his career.

In fact all three of his seasons as a Panthers rider have been either interrupted or cut short by bad breaks.

A serious wrist injury, which required surgery, held him up in the current campaign after a difficult start due to a loss of form.

But he has been in good form since returning barely a month after going under the knife.

Lambert added: “Every rider gets sick of the pain from injuries – and I’m no different. It’s also the effect it has on my family and business life as well.

“Breaking bones is not fun and I’ve had 13 in my career – and I reckon only a couple of those have been my fault!

“I’ve got 26 screws and three plates in my body! My knee is still not right from last year and that’s something I need to get looked at again in the winter.

“I’ve also got to go back and get my wrist checked out again.

“The doctors told me not to ride again this year, but I ignored that because I want to be out there scoring points and helping the club.

“Speedway is a bad drug - once it’s in your blood, it’s there for good.”

Lambert will be part of the Panthers side bidding to make SGB Championship KO Cup progress tomorrow night (Friday).

They go to Scunthorpe for the second leg of a quarter-final tie holding an 18-point advantage on aggregate.

Panthers are at full-strength as they bid to advance to a last four clash against either Glasgow or Newcastle.

They then face Scunthorpe again on Tuesday in a home league clash at the East of England Arena (7.30pm).