SPEEDWAY SIGNING: Hall is on his way back again

Richard Hall is on his way back to Peterborough Panthers again.

The title hero of 2006 has answered an SOS call from club bosses to fill their latest injury void.

Providing the move gets official approval from the British Speedway Promoters’ Association (BSPA), it will be a fourth spell with Panthers in all for Hall, who also represented them for much of 2007, and had brief spells in 2014 and 2016.

The 32 year-old will step into a reserve role on a short-term basis after Simon Lambert suffered a double-break of the wrist in a crash during an SGB Championship success against Berwick last Sunday (June 11).

Lambert is set to undergo surgery in the coming days but is expected to be out for around six weeks.

Panthers promoter Ged Rathbone said: “Everyone is gutted for Simon to have suffered another bad injury. He has had more than his fair share of them in recent years.

“He’s going to be for quite a while and we feel the only course of action we can take is bringing in a short-term replacement.

“Richard loves the club, loves the track and loves the supporters at Peterborough.

“He jumped at the chance to help us out in our hour of need - even though he could have taken a permanent deal at another club.”

Hall has endured some lean years and was released by SGB Championship rivals Redcar earlier this season.

But Rathbone is convinced he is the right man to help Panthers through a busy spell as they bid to claw their way into play-off contention.

“Richard has considerably more experience and vastly superior equipment compared to other riders on a three-point average,” added Rathbone. “And they are the reasons we have opted to bring him in.

“We know Richard has had some tough times of late in the sport, but he is still fondly remembered for what he did for Peterborough in 2006 and he has something to prove after being released by Redcar earlier in the season.”

Hall will make his latest Panthers debut on Sunday (June 18), when they entertain one of his former clubs - Sheffield - in an SGB Championship clash at the East of England Arena (5pm). A guest will be booked for the home KO Cup quarter-final tie against Scunthorpe on Friday (June 16, 7.30pm).