SPEEDWAY NEWS: Ostergaard to defend his crown after all

Peterborough Panthers captain Ulrich Ostergaard has received an 11th hour opportunity to defend his Premier League Riders Championship title.

The Danish racer was handed a late call-up into the prestigious individual event at Sheffield tonight (September 11, 5.30pm) following the withdrawal of Newcastle man Robert Lambert.

Ostergaard enjoyed one of the finest moments of his long career when powering to a surprise victory last season.

Panthers promoter Ged Rathbone said: “I’m really pleased that Ulrich has the chance to defend his title because winning it last year meant so much to him.

“He has had a very tough time of late, but he was also struggling for form ahead of the PLRC last season and then beat the best riders in the league to lift the trophy.”

Ostergaard’s inclusion means Panthers will have two chances of glory at Owlerton Stadium as the high-class line-up also features number one Craig Cook.

The World Cup silver medallist will start as one of the favourites to capture a crown he last won in 2012.

Rathbone added: “I regard Craig as the best rider in the Premier League and his performances for us this season have emphasised that.

“There is a lot of talent in the PLRC line-up, but if Craig brings his ‘A’ game to the party, he will take a hell of a lot of stopping.”

PREMIER LEAGUE RIDERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP LINE-UP: Steve Worrall, Craig Cook, Jack Holder, Edward Kennett, Sam Masters, Claus Vissing, Danny King, Aaron Summers, David Bellego, Richard Lawson, Robert Lambert, Josh Auty, Kevin Doolan, Simon Stead, Josh Grajczonek, Ricky Wells. Reserves: Jack Smith, Chris Widman.

Panthers rider Zdenek Holub finished 10th in the European Under 21 final last night.

Holub scored seven points from his five rides at the Lamothe Landerron track in France.