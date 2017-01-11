SPEEDWAY: Bradley wins another title in New Zealand

New Peterborough recruit Bradley Wilson-Dean has added another major title to his collection - and dedicated it to his nearest and dearest.

The ‘T Balfe Construction’ Panthers capture collected his first New Zealand senior title before Christmas.

And he triumphed again at the weekend when claiming the New Zealand Solo Grand Prix crown at the Rosebank track in Auckland.

Wilson-Dean said: “It was a great day for me and I’m stoked to pick up another title.

“The fact my family were there to watch made it an extra special victory. I think my dad was probably more excited about the win than I was!

“My family have been so supportive over the past few years and this result is for them.

“My form here in New Zealand has given me plenty of confidence ahead of the new European season.”

Wilson-Dean will start the new SGB Championship at reserve for Peterborough and is expected to be a key figure in a team being tipped to challenge for a play-off place.

Fellow Panthers man Jack Holder enjoyed his best finish in this year’s Australian Championship yesterday (January 10).

Holder, the city club’s new number one for 2017, scored 10 points in the third round of his national series at Undera.

Holder reached the ‘B’ Final where he finished second, with only the race-winner, current World Under 21 champion Max Fricke, advancing to the ‘A’ Final.

Holder sits eighth in the overall standings with 25 points form three rounds. The series concludes at Kurri Kurri on Saturday.