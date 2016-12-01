SIGNING NEWS: Jack the lad set to spearhead Championship challenge

One of the brightest prospects in speedway is on his way to Panthers for 2017.

The city club have confirmed the exciting capture of rising Australian star Jack Holder to boost their SGB Championship challenge.

Jack Holder. Picture: Vic Ashton

The 20 year-old (younger brother of former world champion Chris Holder) arrives on a bargain 7.16 average after spending the past two seasons with the now defunct Plymouth Devils.

But he boasts a high-class pedigree - something highlighted by only being pipped to a World Under 21 Championship bronze medal in a run-off.

He also impressed as a track reserve in the Australian Grand Prix back in October.

And Panthers supremo Ged Rathbone reckons the East of England Showground is the perfect place for Holder to continue his development.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be able to bring Jack to Peterborough and I feel sure that he is going to make a huge name for himself next year.

“You only have to look at his scores at the Showground in the past couple of years to see that he excels here.

“Bringing in riders who like our track - and who are capable of scoring big points on it - has been a key part of our team building.

“Not only that, Jack showed in the Grand Prix at the end of last season that he could mix it with the best riders in the world.

“He has huge potential and I’m confident this is the perfect place for him to realise it.

“It’s all about enjoyment next season and I want to see people doing what they love with smiles on their faces.”

Holder already has experience of winning silverware at the Showground after being the star performer for Plymouth when they lifted the Premier League Fours crown last summer.

He also scored eight points in a league fixture at the track during 2016 after piling up paid 35 in three visits the previous season.

Holder will also race in the SGB Premiership (the new name for the Elite League) for the first time next year.

He has been snapped up by Poole where his team-mates will include Panthers legend Hans Andersen.