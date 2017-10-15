SGB RIDERS CHAMPIONSHIP: Podium place for Panthers ace

Peterborough Panthers star Chris Harris claimed a super second place in the SGB Championship Riders’ Individual last night (October 14).

The Panthers ace climbed onto the podium after chasing home Berwick man Nick Morris in the final of the prestigious event at Glasgow.

Harris piled up 12 points from his five qualifying rides at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium. He recorded a hat-trick of second places before also bagging two wins to follow home track man Richie Worrall straight into the showpiece.

But both of those riders were then beaten by Morris, who had to negotiate the semi-final along with another Glasgow man, Richard Lawson.

Peterborough were also represented by Paul Starke, who managed nine points following a late call-up into the meeting yesterday.

And number one Jack Holder managed eight points from his five outings.

All three men will be in the Peterborough team to take on Glasgow today (October 15) in the first leg of a KO Cup semi-final tie at the East of England Arena (5pm start).

Scores

Qualifying scores: Richie Worrall 15, Chris Harris 12, Stuart Robson 12, Richard Lawson 11, Nick Morris 10, Ricky Wells 9, Paul Starke 9, Steve Worrall 8, Jack Holder 8, Aaron Summers 7, Danny King 6, Josh Auty 4, Michael Palm Toft 4, Sam Masters 3, Jan Graversen 2, Ryan MacDonald 0, Kevin Whelan (Reserve) 0.

Semi-final: Lawson, Morris, Robson, Wells.

Final: Morris, Harris, R. Worrall, Lawson.