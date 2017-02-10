SEASON TICKETS: Promoter extends purchase deadline

Peterborough Panthers are giving supporters extra time to purchase 2017 season tickets.

The initial deadline at the end of January has now passed, but promoter Ged Rathbone has put the packages back on sale for the remainder of February.

He is delighted with the number sold so far and hopes more ‘T Balfe Construction’ fans are able to take advantage of the deal.

Rathbone said: “The take-up of season tickets has been very pleasing again.

“But we’re very mindful that we have just been through the Christmas period which is probably the most expensive time of the year.

“Some supporters have made us aware that would be keen to become season-ticket holders, but weren’t quite in a position in December and January to make that financial commitment.

“Therefore we have decided to put season tickets back on sale for the rest of February to give anyone, who may have missed the original deadline, the chance to purchase them.”

Prices were frozen at 2016 rates of £300 (adults) and £200 (concessions) for season-ticket renewals - even though the club will have more home meetings in the coming year.

The cost of season tickets for new applicants is £330 for adults and £220 for concessions.

The package includes a programme and car parking for every meeting, and discounted entry to any prestige fixtures, such as semi-finals or finals.

Season tickets can be purchased by downloading an application form at http://www.peterboroughpanthers.co/ticketoffice