RIDER REACTION: ‘Brilliant, fantastic, perfect’ - words from the Panthers fab four

The Panthers awesome foursome that clinched a famous victory in the SGB Championship Fours on Sunday had plenty to say afterwards . . .

ULRICH OSTERGAARD

The winning Panthers team 40 years ago. Picture: Kevin Goodacre

“Everyone knows how much I love this club. I’m proud every time I put my Peterborough race-suit on and captaining us to a trophy win is such a special feeling.

“It was brilliant to be part of the team that won the Elite League title back in 2006, but I didn’t really feel like I contributed that much in the Grand Final.

“I’ve waited a hell of a long time to win something else with Panthers and I’m really happy that I was able to play a much bigger part on Sunday.

“I just had one of those days where I felt really good on the bike. I made some great starts and also had the speed to pass riders.”

Chris Harris leads the way for Panthers in heat one in the final. Picture: David Lowndes

CHRIS HARRIS

“It was a great day on a personal level to win all of my races - and a brilliant one for the club to win a trophy on our home track and in front of so many of ours fans.

“It just goes to show that underdogs should never be under-estimated. I don’t think many people gave us a chance without Jack Holder and then also losing Bradley Wilson-Dean to injury, but we produced a great team effort.

“We put ourselves under no pressure whatsoever and managed to avoid the last places which is crucial in an event like this.

“To put on a show for such a big crowd, and to be able to share the success with the guys who won it all those years ago, was fantastic.

“A few people suggested I was taking a backwards step when I came into this league, but I’m enjoying my racing and being part of a club with a great bunch of lads and a terrific atmosphere.”

PAUL STARKE

“I’ve been very fortunate to be part of a lot of trophy-winning teams and I’m delighted to have featured in another one.

“I was frustrated not to have scored more points so being able to wrap it up with a win was perfect.

“It takes a good team to win a tough event like the Fours and we definitely had one.

“We didn’t put ourselves under any pressure, we stuck together and we scored the points we needed.”

SIMON LAMBERT

“I had a family day out at the zoo planned, but then I got the call on Saturday saying I was needed for the Fours!

“Winning the trophy is a reward for all the hard work the management team have put in over the past three years to keep the club going - and also a great way to repay the fans for their support.

“I was really pleased with my own performance - my three rides in the final were as good as any I’ve had all season.

“It’s been a difficult year for me with a bad start then an injury, but winning the Fours is right up there with the best days in my career.”