RIDER APPEAL: Bradley needs some financial backing

Peterborough rider Bradley Wilson-Dean is seeking financial support as he sets out on a GP adventure.

The Panthers ace lines up in a qualifier at Abensberg, in Germany, on Monday.

He faces a lengthy journey by road and expects the cost of the trip to be in the region of £1,000.

Wilson-Dean said: “It’s a great opportunity to test my skills on the world stage and I’ll travel to Germany with the aim of qualifying for the next stage.

“The trip won’t be a cheap one, though. It’s likely to total around £1,000 with insurance, fuel and travel costs.

“If there are any individuals or companies out there willing to help fund it, I’ll be really grateful. It would be a massive gesture and a big weight off my mind.”

Anyone interested in backing Bradley’s GP bid can contact him via email at bwd4racing@gmail.com

Peterborough have drafted in Kyle Newman, of Ipswich and Poole, to guest for Wilson-Dean in their SGB Championship KO Cup quarter-final trip to Scunthorpe on Sunday.

They are also without Jack Holder at the Eddie Wright Raceway as he’s involved in a World Under 21 Team Cup semi-final with Australia this weekend. The rider replacement facility will cover his absence.