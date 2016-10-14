RE-UNION: A gathering of the great and good could become an annual event

Former world champion Sam Ermolenko, current British champion Danny King and a host of stars spanning the club’s 46-year history helped to make a big Peterborough Panthers Reunion a success recently.

Nineteen former Panthers riders attended the event last Wednesday at the Post Office Club in all and organiser Kev Austin was so impressed that he is now planning on making it an annual bash.

The cast of riders ranged from 1970 originals Richard Greer, Pete Seaton and Pete Saunders to Kenneth Bjerre and Kenneth Hansen, who both represented the club during last season – the latter as a popular guest.

The event, which was timed to coincide with a visit to these shores from Nigel Flatman from his base in Australia, also raised close to £400 for the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund.