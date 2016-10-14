Search

RE-UNION: A gathering of the great and good could become an annual event

Panthers past and present at the club re-union: back row, left to right, Sam Ermolenko, Darren Tupper, Neil Cotton, Frank Smith, Brian Clark, Andy Hines, Mick Hines, Trevor Swales, Mark Blackbird, middle row, Kenneth Bjerre, Pete Saunders, Kenneth Hansen, Richard Greer, Sean Barker, Nigel Flatman, front row, Kevin Hawkins, Ged Rathbone, Ollie Greenwood, Carl Johnson, Danny King and Pete Seaton. Picture: STEVE HONE.

Panthers past and present at the club re-union: back row, left to right, Sam Ermolenko, Darren Tupper, Neil Cotton, Frank Smith, Brian Clark, Andy Hines, Mick Hines, Trevor Swales, Mark Blackbird, middle row, Kenneth Bjerre, Pete Saunders, Kenneth Hansen, Richard Greer, Sean Barker, Nigel Flatman, front row, Kevin Hawkins, Ged Rathbone, Ollie Greenwood, Carl Johnson, Danny King and Pete Seaton. Picture: STEVE HONE.

0
Have your say

Former world champion Sam Ermolenko, current British champion Danny King and a host of stars spanning the club’s 46-year history helped to make a big Peterborough Panthers Reunion a success recently.

Nineteen former Panthers riders attended the event last Wednesday at the Post Office Club in all and organiser Kev Austin was so impressed that he is now planning on making it an annual bash.

The cast of riders ranged from 1970 originals Richard Greer, Pete Seaton and Pete Saunders to Kenneth Bjerre and Kenneth Hansen, who both represented the club during last season – the latter as a popular guest.

The event, which was timed to coincide with a visit to these shores from Nigel Flatman from his base in Australia, also raised close to £400 for the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund.