PREVIEW: Team boss believes Panthers best is as good as the rest

Team manager Carl Johnson is backing Peterborough Panthers to show they are among the best teams in the SGB Championship during the rest of 2017.

Johnson believes the city club’s full one-to-seven is a match for any side in the second tier - and hopes they will prove it by finishing the campaign on a high.

“We all know the season hasn’t gone as we hoped it would,” said Johnson. “We’ve had injuries, we’ve had a lot of riders unavailable due to fixture clashes, and we’ve struggled to put a full team on track.

“But when we are able to call on all seven of our riders, we should be feared by everyone.

“We have two very big-hitters in Jack Holder and Chris Harris, some quality back-up from Ulrich Ostergaard, Paul Starke and Bradley Wilson-Dean, and two very capable reserves.

“We all know the sort of scores Simon Lambert can produce and Tom Bacon can be really proud of his progress in his first season in this league.

“There should be very few fixture clashes now with the SGB Premiership virtually done and dusted, so hopefully we will be at full-strength the vast majority of the time.

“And I fully expect us to show everyone what we’re about by getting as far up the table as we can and having a really good go at winning the KO Cup.”

Johnson expects Wilson-Dean to be fit for the trip to Glasgow this Sunday (September 17) after a paid 10-point comeback last weekend against Workington.

The New Zealand champion sat out his top-flight side Swindon’s play-off semi-final first leg win at Poole the following night.