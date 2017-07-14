PREVIEW: Palm Toft back with Panthers in middle leg of busy three days

Michael Palm Toft is back in Peterborough Panthers colours for one night only tomorrow (July 15).

Palm Toft replaces Chris Harris, who is on SGB Premiership duty, at Workington in the middle meeting of three in three days for the city racers.

Bradley Wilson-Dean misses the Panthers meeting against Sheffield.

Bradley Wilson-Dean is also absent from tonight’s (July 14, 7.30pm) home meeting against Sheffield because of a fixture clash and he is replaced by Kevin Doolan of Berwick.

Panthers also host play-off rivals Redcar on Sunday (16, 5pm), one of three meetings with the Bears in eight days.

Panthers team manager Carl Johnson is relishing the busy period.

He said: “A few weeks ago we were 15 points off the play-offs and we have now got that gap down by more than half.

“There is still a long way to go and we need to pick up results on all three nights this week if at all possible.

“We owe Sheffield one after they won at our place last month, but we know we’re in for another tough meeting and they have booked James Shanes to guest at reserve again.

“Workington is a place that suits most of our guys and we’ll go there with the aim of getting something, and we need to make sure we follow up our recent away win at Redcar by beating them at home.”

Liam Carr continues at reserve for Panthers against Sheffield and Workington before Simon Lambert returns from injury on Sunday, once a 28-day period from the first meeting of Richard Hall - his initial short-term replacement before Carr was brought in - has been completed.