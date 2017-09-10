PREVIEW: Mouthwatering duel in prospect at the East of England Arena

A mouth-watering head-to-head clash of two of the biggest stars in the SGB Championship is in store at the East of England Arena today (September 10, 5pm).

Number one Jack Holder returns to the Peterborough Panthers side as they entertain Workington.

Craig Cook is the main man at the Workington Comets.

And the Australian ace is set for a series of match-ups against the rider with the best average in the second tier of the sport - Comets main man Craig Cook.

The two headline attractions will meet in heat one and heat 13 with another tussle highly likely in the finale as well - and they are races that Peterborough owner Ged Rathbone is convinced with thrill the Alwalton faithful.

“It’s great to have Jack back in the team,” said Rathbone. “He’s been an absolute star this season and a real treat to watch at the East of England Arena.

“We were confident he could progress while riding for Peterborough and that has definitely been the case.

Chris Harris is absent from Peterborough Panthers meeting with Workington.

“He has firmly established himself as one of the top men in the SGB Championship and I’m certainly looking forward to him doing battle with ‘Cookie’.

“We know all about Craig’s quality after his efforts for us last season - and he has gone on to enjoy plenty of success this year.

“He was a deserving winner of the British title and did superbly in the GP Challenge. He’s got the best average of any rider in this league as well, but I know that Jack - and the rest of our boys for that matter - will be determined to beat him.”

While one of Peterborough’s top men in Holder return today, another is missing. Chris Harris competes in a major grasstrack meeting and the rider replacement facility will be in operation.

Harris actually rode against Workington last night when guesting for Newcastle in a 45-45 draw at Derwent Park.

New Zealand champion Bradley Wilson-Dean slots back into the Panthers fold after a spell out with wrist trouble, while the visitors have a doubt over Mason Campton after he withdrew for their deadlock against the Diamonds last night.

Rathbone added: “Ourselves and Workington are very similar in that our league campaigns have not panned out as we hoped.

“But we’re determined to finish on a high and make sure we build momentum to have a real go at winning the KO Cup.

“The goal is to pick up more silverware after the fabulous day when we won the Fours and we showed we’re getting back on track with the win against Glasgow last weekend.

“A lot has happened over the last few weeks which caused our attention be side-tracked from the job of winning speedway meetings, but we’ve re-focused and we won’t allow any outside factors to distract us again.”

TEAMS

PETERBOROUGH: Tom Bacon, Rider replacement for Chris Harris, Jack Holder, Simon Lambert, Ulrich Ostergaard, Paul Starke, Bradley Wilson-Dean.

WORKINGTON: Mason Campton, Craig Cook, Thomas Jorgensen, Jake Knight (guest), Ty Proctor, James Sarjeant, Matt Williamson.