PREVIEW: Impressive guest list for the city racers

Peterborough Panthers have raided Glasgow ahead of their SGB Championship meeting at Redcar tonight (July 20).

Panthers are without Chris Harris and Bradley Wilson-Dean. Those two men will be in opposition in an SGB Premiership clash as the latter’s Swindon side host Harris’ Rye House.

But Richie Worrall, who stepped in successfully for Harris when he also missed the last victory at Redcar a fortnight ago, is called in again by Panthers bosses.

And Worrall is joined in the ranks by one of his Glasgow team-mates as Nike Lunna gets the nod to replace Wilson-Dean – just as he did for a KO Cup second leg back in April.

Harris and Wilson-Dean return on Sunday (July 23, 5pm) when Panthers host the Bears again, but the city side are without number one Jack Holder due to his World Under 21 Final commitments that night. Ipswich man Rory Schlein is the rider they will draft in for that meeting.

Panthers are protecting a perfect four wins out of four meetings against Redcar.

“To win all four meetings against such a strong side is a great effort, but we’ll be looking to make it six out of six. We bounced back well against Redcar last weekend which is the sign of a good team. We now need to pick up many wins while cutting out the bad days.”

Panthers have nine points to make up on the top four and reach the play-offs.