POSTPONEMENT: KO Cup semi-final clash called off again

Peterborough Panthers’ semi-final trip to Glasgow in the SGB Championship KO Cup has been postponed for the second time this week.

The Panthers are due to take on the Tigers in a second leg showdown.

It was originally scheduled for Tuesday when called off - and has now suffered the same fate again today (October 19).

The meeting will now be re-staged tomorrow (Friday, 7pm start) with Peterborough defending a 10-point aggregate advantage after a 50-40 success in the first leg at the East of England Arena last Sunday.