Panthers hope to be at their Sunday best once again

Team boss Carl Johnson wants Panthers to deliver a repeat of their biggest and best SGB Championship success of the season.

The city side produced a super showing to slam title-chasing Glasgow 55-37 at the East of England Arena back in early July.

The third-placed Scottish side, who are bound for the play-offs, return to Alwalton this Sunday (7.30pm) and Johnson is targeting another terrific triumph.

“The victory against Glasgow was one of our stand-out results this season,” said Johnson.

“And it was achieved thanks to a brilliant all-round performance.

“We turned them over in some style on a day when I recall many people fearing we might slip up.

“We’ll be looking to do the same again on Sunday and pick up another good victory in front of our fans.

“There’s no doubt Glasgow have a strong team, but they have riders who don’t always go well at our track and we need to take advantage of that.”

The home clash against Glasgow forms the second part of a busy weekend for Panthers as they make the long trip to Workington on Saturday (7pm).

Johnson is confident they can swoop for success in Cumbria despite a miserable recent run of form on the road which has seen them fall to five successive away defeats.

The club have managed only two successes in 15 league meetings on their travels all season - a disappointing downturn on the past two campaigns when they have excelled on the road.

“Our away record is pretty poor this season,” admitted Johnson.

“We’ve rarely been able to track a full team due to having doubling-up riders and injuries, and that has really hurt us.

“But Workington is a track that many of our boys like and I feel it’s a meeting we can get a result in.”

Panthers are without Jack Holder for both weekend meetings as he competes in the World Under 21 Team Cup final in Poland.

The club have a guest facility as the Australian ace is taking part in an FIM event.

Panthers could also be without Bradley Wilson-Dean due to injury.

The New Zealand champion has a sprained wrist and was set to sit out a home clash against Newcastle last night (Wednesday).