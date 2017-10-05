Ostergaard and Harris aim to be the perfect pair

Panthers skipper Ulrich Ostergaard hopes to add another of the major pieces of British speedway silverware to his collection on Sunday.

The Danish racer partners Chris Harris as the city club go in search of SGB Championship Pairs success at Sheffield (3pm).

Ostergaard is no stranger to glory at Owlerton after capturing the Premier League Riders’ Championship (as it was then known) crown at the venue back in 2015.

He also played a starring role in Panthers’ memorable Fours triumph earlier this year when they overcame the absence of number one Jack Holder to win the event at the East of England Arena – 40 years on from the club’s first-ever trophy success in the corresponding event.

And the absence of Australian ace Holder, who again has commitments in Poland, is the reason why Ostergaard received the call-up for the Pairs.

“I’m delighted to be riding in such a big meeting,” said Ostergaard. “It is always an honour for me to represent the club in an event like this.

“Winning the individual championship at Sheffield was one of the best days of my career. It’s a track I like and one where I can usually score a few points.

“Being part of the team to win the Fours this summer was another brilliant experience. A lot of people thought we had no chance as we were without Jack, but we all rode so well to win it.

“It would be lovely if we could win the Pairs as well. It’s always a really tough meeting with lots of quality riders, but hopefully myself and ‘Bomber’ have a chance.

“The key thing is avoiding last places. Finishing second and third is better than being first and fourth so we need to work together and try to do the very best we can.”

Victories in the Pairs are worth four points. It’s three points for second place and two points for third, but nothing for bringing up the rear.

Panthers feature in Group A along with Glasgow, Ipswich, Workington and Scunthorpe. The leading two sides will advance to the latter semi-finals. Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Redcar and Berwick make up Group B.

SGB CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRS LINE-UP

Group A: Glasgow – Richard Lawson/Aaron Summers; Panthers – Chris Harris/Ulrich Ostergaard; Ipswich – Rory Schlein/Danny King; Workington – Craig Cook/Ty Proctor; Scunthorpe – Lewis Kerr/Josh Auty.

Group B: Edinburgh – Sam Masters/Ricky Wells; Newcastle – Steve Worrall/Stuart Robson; Sheffield – Kyle Howarth/Lasse Bjerre; Redcar – Ben Barker/Charles Wright; Berwick – Kevin Doolan/David Howe.

Ulrich Ostergaard and Chris Harris have another outing ahead of the Pairs. They will both be part of the Panthers side that entertains Workington at the East of England Arena tomorrow night (Friday, 7.30pm).

Panthers have stormed to five successive SGB Championship wins and two of those have come against the Comets.

The city side expect to be at full strength with reserve Tom Bacon declared fit after crashing out of a 48-42 success in Cumbria last Saturday.

Panthers could still snatch fifth place in the final standings with two home meetings remaining.

Panthers should learn the identity of their SGB Championship KO Cup opponents early next week.

The city team eased into the semi-finals with a 94-86 aggregate success against Scunthorpe despite being beaten in the second leg of that last-eight tie last Friday.

They now meet either Glasgow or Newcastle who do battle at the quarter-final stage tomorrow and on Monday.

Ipswich and Sheffield are already through to the other semi-final, which takes place on successive nights next week.

It’s a repeat of the SGB Championship Final in which Sheffield triumphed 99-81 on aggregate last week.