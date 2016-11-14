NEW SIGNING: Entertainer signs on at the Showground

Peterborough Panthers have swooped to make their first signing for the 2017 season.

They have handed Danish entertainer Kenneth Hansen a return to the East of England Showground - eight years after his last spell with the club.

The 29 year-old was a terrific performer for Panthers in the Elite League back in 2009 and he again starred during a series of high-scoring guest appearances last season.

And, given Hansen’s prowess at Alwalton along with scope for considerable improvement on a 6.74 starting average, team boss Carl Johnson insists the signing was a ‘no-brainer’ for the new season in the newly-named SGB Championship.

Johnson said: “Bringing Kenneth back to Panthers was an obvious move to make and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“He is a very popular with a lot of our fans and I have to admit he is one of my favourites riders as well.

“He is a class act and a crowd-pleaser and I’m convinced he is on an absolute steal of an average too.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he were to become our number one rider during next season and that’s the challenge we’ve given him.”

Hansen initially joined Panthers on a short-term deal in the early weeks of the 2009 season, but performed so well that he was kept on for the rest of that season.

He then sat out of British speedway until returning in the top flight for Coventry in 2014. He then spent the last two seasons at Workington in the second tier.

Hansen joins Panthers on loan from parent club Wolverhampton.