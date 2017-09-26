MEETING PREVIEW: Skipper seeking Scorpions success

Captain Ulrich Ostergaard insists Panthers’ home clash against Scunthorpe tonight (September 26) is anything but meaningless.

The Panthers entertain the Scorpions at the East of England Arena (7.30pm).

And Ostergaard is keen to ensure the club’s winning run stretches to four meetings as they attempt to end the SGB Championship campaign with a flourish.

“We are all disappointed not to have made the play-offs this year,” said Ostergaard. “The top four is where we wanted to be, but it just hasn’t happened for us.

“That doesn’t mean we are just going to sit back and go through the motions until the end of the season. Far from it.

“Every race in every meeting still matters to every rider. We all want to score as many points as we can and try to keep the good run going.

“We’ve always known that our full team is really strong and we’ve been showing that lately. We have all seven guys available again tonight and hopefully we can put on a show for the fans.

“I know Tuesday is not one of our usual race-nights, but hopefully plenty of people will turn out and get behind us.

“The backing of the supporters is hugely appreciated. They’ve been behind us all season and we’re looking to pick up a few more results for them.

“We’ve got three home meetings left in the league and hopefully we can win them all. We’re sixth now in the table and we want to get ourselves up into fifth.

“That’s the goal in the league and we’re also going to do all we can to pick up another trophy to add to the Fours.”

Tonight’s showdown is the first of two clashes this week against Scunthorpe. The two sides meet again on Friday (September 29) at the Eddie Wright Raceway in a KO Cup quarter-final second leg.

Peterborough boast an 18-point advantage on aggregate following the first leg in June.

TEAMS

PETERBOROUGH: Tom Bacon, Chris Harris, Jack Holder, Simon Lambert, Ulrich Ostergaard, Paul Starke, Bradley Wilson-Dean.

SCUNTHORPE: Tero Aarnio, Jake Allen, Josh Auty, Josh Bailey, Ryan Douglas, Lewis Kerr, Michael Palm Toft.