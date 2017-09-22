MEETING PREVIEW: Panthers in the trophy hunt tonight

Team boss Carl Johnson has spoken of Peterborough Panthers’ hunger for honours ahead of arguably their most important meeting of 2017 tonight (September 22).

The Panthers are at full strength for their SGB Championship KO Cup quarter-final, second leg at Scunthorpe (7.30pm).

Johnson’s men head to the Eddie Wright Raceway in possession of an 18-point aggregate advantage after a 54-36 triumph in the opening leg back in June.

But they are determined to book their place in a semi-final showdown – against either Glasgow or Newcastle – in style.

Johnson said: “We want to be involved in big meetings and we want to win more silverware.

“We sent out a message with our win at Glasgow last weekend. We’ve always believed that our full one-to-seven will take some stopping and that has now been proven.

“We know we have a good buffer on aggregate, but that won’t come into our thinking. We’re going to Scunthorpe to win and keep our good run going.

“Wining the Fours last month was a terrific achievement and a day which will live long in the memory, but we don’t want that to be the only highlight of this year.

“The riders and management are determined to challenge for more trophies and the KO Cup is on our list of targets.”

Peterborough have already recorded one win at Scunthorpe this season - that came in a league fixture all the way back in March.

But they also slipped to defeat at the Eddie Wright Raceway last month when conceding a hat-trick of 5-1s in the final three races. They were without top men Jack Holder and Chris Harris on that occasion.

Those two riders will be chasing silverware of their own on Sunday when lining up in the SGB Championship Riders’ Individual at Glasgow.

TEAMS

SCUNTHORPE: Lewis Kerr, Jake Allen, Michael Palm Toft, Ryan Douglas, Josh Auty, Tero Aarnio, Josh Bailey.

PETERBOROUGH: Jack Holder, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Paul Starke, Ulrich Ostergaard, Chris Harris, Simon Lambert, Tom Bacon.