MEETING PREVIEW: It’s a big weekend for the Panthers

Peterborough Panthers will head into a Scottish double-header in search of a potentially season-changing result.

That’s how team boss Carl Johnson would view a success at either SGB Championship table-toppers Edinburgh tonight (May 26) or second-placed Glasgow tomorrow (May 27).

Panthers are keen to start climbing the table after a difficult run of late in which they have been hit hard by injuries.

The positive news on that front is Kenneth Hansen, Bradley Wilson-Dean and Simon Lambert are all fit for the two meetings north of the border.

Johnson said: “The fact we’re having a tough time doesn’t change our mindset. We go into every meeting believing we can pick up points.

“We’re facing the top two teams in the table on successive nights, but all the pressure will be on Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“Very few people will give us a chance of getting a result at either Armadale or Ashfield, but stranger things have happened in speedway.

“We’ve had nothing but luck lately, but hopefully things might turn around and go in our favour.

“A good result tonight or tomorrow could really kick our season into gear and that will be the target.”

Number one Jack Holder also returns after missing defeats at Berwick and Newcastle last weekend due to his World Under 21 Championship commitments.

Peterborough are not quite at full strength tonight as Ulrich Ostergaard misses the Edinburgh clash due to a Danish League commitment. They will operate the rider replacement facility to cover their captain’s absence.

Ostergaard returns at Glasgow when, touch wood, Panthers will be able to track their complete seven-man team.

It will feature a notable change in the riding order, though. Wilson-Dean steps into the main body of the side against the Tigers as Lambert’s new average, which drops him down to number six, comes into effect.

TEAMS

EDINBURGH: Max Clegg, Mitchell Davey, Sam Masters, Josh Pickering, Erik Riss, Luke Ruddick (guest), Ricky Wells.

GLASGOW: Dan Bewley, Richard Lawson, Nike Lunna, Tom Perry, Jack Smith, Aaron Summers, Richie Worrall.

PETERBOROUGH: Tom Bacon, Kenneth Hansen, Jack Holder, Simon Lambert, Ulrich Ostergaard (R/R at Edinburgh), Paul Starke, Bradley Wilson-Dean.

Panthers have drafted in former favourite Ben Barker to guest at number one in their home Bank Holiday Monday clash against Workington.

Jack Holder is on SGB Premiership duty along with Bradley Wilson-Dean. Exciting Edinburgh racer Josh Pickering will stand in for the New Zealand champion against the Comets.