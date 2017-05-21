MEETING PREVIEW: Guests galore for Panthers in Newcastle

Peterborough Panthers will have three guests in their line-up at tonight’s (May 21) tough SGB Championship clash at Newcastle (6.30pm).

The city side will also operate the rider replacement facility.

Lasse Bjerre fills in at number one for the unavailable Jack Holder again. Holder’s World Under 21 Championship qualifier in Italy was rained off yesterday (May 20) and will now be staged today.

Panthers bosses have snapped up in-form Berwick man Dany Gappmaier to deputise for the injured Simon Lambert. Gappmaier scored 13+1 against them last night for his regular club in a meeting which saw Simon Lambert break his left hand.

Robert Branford, of Sheffield, steps in at reserve for Bradley Wilson-Dean while the R/R facility will cover the absence of Kenneth Hansen.

“We’ll go to Newcastle in a positive frame of mind, and try to be as competitive as we possibly can,” said Panthers boss Carl Johnson.

TEAMS

NEWCASTLE: Connor Coles, Ben Hopwood, Robert Lambert, Ludvig Lindgren, Ash Morris, Lewis Rose, Steve Worrall.

PETERBOROUGH ‘T BALFE CONSTRUCTION’ PANTHERS: Tom Bacon, Lasse Bjerre (guest), Rob Branford (guest), Dany Gappmaier (guest), Rider replacement for Kenneth Hansen, Ulrich Ostergaard, Paul Starke.