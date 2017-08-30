MEETING PREVIEW: Bacon wants a win boost

Peterborough Panthers prospect Tom Bacon is looking for a big finish to a pleasing first season of SGB Championshoip racing.

Bacon will be part of the Panthers side who entertain Newcastle at the East of England Arena tonight (August 30, 7.30pm) in a first home meeting for five-and-a-half weeks.

And the reserve racer, who has put more than half-a-point on his starting average, is keen to continue his personal improvement to help Peterborough return to winning ways after a run of five successive away defeats.

“It will be good for the team and fans to be back on our own track,” said Bacon.

“It’s not always ideal the way the fixtures pan out in speedway and we’ve found it tough on the road lately with injuries making things even harder for us.

“It would be a big boost for everyone to get a win against Newcastle and help us to start to build some momentum.

“We want to win every race in every meeting. Our mindset won’t change regardless of where we are in the league table.

“I’m really pleased with how it’s gone on a personal level this year. I knew it would be a tough challenge, but my aim was to learn and improve as the season goes on.

“I’ve managed to do both of those things and I now turn up to SGB Championship meetings expecting to score points.

“I feel my riding has improved massively and even though my points don’t always reflect that, I think people can see that I’m now a totally different rider to what I was at the start of the season.”

Bacon will be one of four regular Peterborough men in a patched-up team hoping to provide a happy homecoming by beating Newcastle.

Reserve partner Simon Lambert, middle-order man Paul Starke and number one Chris Harris also feature in a side including guests Rory Schlein and Ryan Douglas.

They step in for Jack Holder (on SGB Premiership duty) and Bradley Wilson-Dean (injured) respectively with the rider replacement facility in operation for captain Ulrich Ostergaard, who has a racing commitment in his native Denmark.

Newcastle also call on a couple of guests with Ipswich men Danny King and Kyle Newman deputising in the Diamonds septet in place of Robert Lambert and Stuart Robson, who both have top-flight fixtures.

TEAMS

PETERBOROUGH: Tom Bacon, Ryan Douglas (guest), Chris Harris, Simon Lambert, Rider replacement for Ulrich Ostergaard, Rory Schlein (guest), Paul Starke.

NEWCASTLE: Alfie Bowtell, Ben Hopwood, Danny King (guest), Ludvig Lindgren, Ashley Morris, Kyle Newman (guest), Steve Worrall.

TIME CHANGE

Panthers have put back the start-time of their Sunday showdown against Glasgow - at the request of their landlords.

They take on the title-chasing Tigers in an SGB Championship clash at the East of England Arena.

It will now begin at 7.30pm, rather than the previously scheduled 5pm slot, due to an event taking place at the venue earlier in the day.