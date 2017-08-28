MEETING PREVIEW: A home meeting at last for the Panthers

Team boss Carl Johnson admits Panthers can’t wait to hit their own shale again.

Panthers have not appeared at the East of England Arena in SGB Championship action since beating Redcar on July 23.

But the five-and-a-half week wait for a home fixture comes to an end on Wednesday (August 30) when they entertain Newcastle (7.30pm) - and the visit of the Diamonds marks the start of a hectic run of four Alwalton outings in the space of just 11 days.

It’s followed by a Sunday (September 3) date against title-chasing Glasgow, a Friday (September 8) test from strugglers Scunthorpe and a showdown against a Workington side spearheaded by British champion and GP star-in-waiting Craig Cook on Sunday, September 10. That Comets clash is now a stand-alone meeting rather than the previously scheduled double-header.

Johnson said: “It will be great to be back on our own track again after such a long wait. We’ve had a really tough run of away meetings and we’re determined to get our season moving in the right direction again.

“We’ve got four home fixtures coming up in the next few days and our aim is to win them all - and I don’t see any reason why that can’t happen.

“There is a lot of racing and plenty of excitement ahead for the fans as we attempt to finish as high up the standings as possible before turning our attention to the KO Cup later in September.”

Peterborough have drafted in two guests to face Newcastle on Wednesday, when they hope to attract plenty of families to a meeting that falls in the final week of the school holidays.

Ipswich man Rory Schlein steps in for Jack Holder, who is required by SGB Premiership club Poole, and Scunthorpe ace Ryan Douglas replaces the injured Bradley Wilson-Dean.

Peterborough also operate rider replacement for captain Ulrich Ostergaard, who has a Danish League fixture.

They have priority over the services of Chris Harris and Paul Starke, despite both of their top-flight sides also being in action on Wednesday.

Peterborough are still waiting to learn the Newcastle line-up, but the Diamonds will be led into battle by Danny King.

The former British champion steps in as a guest at number one in place of double European Under 19 and Under 21 king Robert Lambert, who is racing for King’s Lynn in the top flight.

Peterborough also squeeze in an away meeting at Workington on Friday (September 1) during the busy spell at the end of the regular season.

Club chiefs are working on dates for another home clash against the Comets and an outstanding fixture at home to Edinburgh.