MEETING OFF: Panthers postponed because of heavy rain

Peterborough Panthers SGB Championship fixture against Scunthorpe scheduled for the East of England Arena tonight (September 8) has been postponed because of heavy rain.
Panthers host Workington in their next meeting on Sunday (September 10, 5pm).
