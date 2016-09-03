MAEETINGS OFF; Double-header is postponed

Peterboroughh Panthers have been forced to postpone their crucial Premier League double header tomorrow (September 4).

Panthers were due to entertain Rye House and Workington as they battle to reach the play-offs.

But club chiefs have taken the early decision to call off the meetings after the East of England Showground track was left waterlogged by torrential rain throughout this afternoon. Further rain is forecast for this evening.

Peterborough bosses are now working with their Rye House and Workington counterparts to arrange swift re-staging dates to ensure the fixtures are completed ahead of the September 19 cut-off date.