LATEST NEWS: Illness affects last-meeting line-up

Have your say

Peterborough Panthers will be without Bradley Wilson-Dean when they complete their SGB Championship campaign tonight (October 13).

The New Zealand champion misses Panthers’ home clash against Edinburgh due to sickness.

Panthers are chasing a seventh successive league victory as they bid to climb into fifth place in the standings.

They will operate the rider replacement facility for Wilson-Dean and also use a guest at reserve where Jack Parkinson-Blackburn steps in for Tom Bacon.

Parkinson-Blackburn is also set to replace Bacon for the KO Cup semi-final first leg against Glasgow on Sunday (October 15).

Bacon is set to have shoulder surgery on Monday.