LATEST NEWS: Huge availability blow for Peterborough Panthers

Peterborough Panthers must attempt to reach the SGB Championship KO Cup final without their number one.

The city team go to Glasgow tonight (October 20) for the second leg of a semi-final showdown against the holders (7pm) - it is the third attempt this week to stage the fixture.

But Panthers are unable to call on Australian ace Jack Holder, who has gone down with illness. Holder would also have missed the clash had it gone ahead yesterday.

It means Panthers will only have four of their own riders available as Bradley Wilson-Dean is also ill and reserve Tom Bacon’s season has been ended early by shoulder surgery.

Panthers will operate the rider replacement for Holder. They have drafted in Workington man Mason Campton to cover for Wilson-Dean and use National League rider David Wallinger for Bacon.

“It’s a huge blow to be without Jack,” admitted team manager Carl Johnson. “As far as I know, he has a chest infection which is the same thing that has kept Bradley out.

“We looked at the options of available guests or using rider replacement - and we feel the latter can work in our favour.

“We have plenty of guys who can win races there and they will now get extra rides. Our goal remains the same - to reach the final.”

Panthers triumphed 50-40 in the first leg at the East of England Arena last weekend.

Ipswich await the winners in the final. If Panthers get through, the first leg is scheduled for Sunday (October 22) at Alwalton.