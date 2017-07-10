LATEST NEWS: Holder is back at number one

Peterborough Panthers chief Carl Johnson insists Jack Holder deserves his return to number one.

The Australian ace is back at the top of the Panthers’ order after a sensational run of high-scoring form.

Bradley Wilson-Dean misses the Panthers meeting against Sheffield.

Holder, who has slammed in three maximums in the past month, has seen his average rocket to 9.31.

It means he leapfrogs Great Britain star Chris Harris (9.22), who will now take up Holder’s berth at number five, in the Peterborough figures.

“There is no doubt that Jack deserves to be back at number one,” said Johnson. “He’s put more than two points on his average in the first half of the season - and that doesn’t happen by fluke.

“He has proved time and again lately that he is a number one even though he has had number five on his back. Being at number one comes with added pressure, but he has already shown that he wins the big races.”

The change will come into effect ahead of a busy spell of three meetings in as many days, which starts with a Friday showdown against Sheffield at the East of England Arena, (July 14, 7.30pm)

Panthers then make a quick dash north to visit Workington on Saturday (July 15, 7pm) ahead of a Sunday home outing against Redcar (July 16, 5pm) – the first of three meetings in a week against the Bears.

Panthers are without New Zealand champion Bradley Wilson-Dean on Friday due to an SGB Championship commitment. Berwick man Kevin Doolan will guest.

Harris then misses the trip to Workington due to a top-flight fixture with club bosses still working on a stand-in.

Panthers averages: Jack Holder 9.31, Chris Harris 9.21, Paul Starke 7.13, Ulrich Ostergaard 6.61, Bradley Wilson-Dean 6.06, Liam Carr 3.00, Tom Bacon 2.55.