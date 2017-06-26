LATEST NEWS: Harris to miss derby after GB call up

Peterborough Panthers number one Chris Harris has been named in the Great Britain team for the start of their World Cup challenge.

Harris has made the cut for Event One at King’s Lynn on Saturday (July 1) along with new British champion Craig Cook, runner-up Steven Worrall and young star Robert Lambert.

Harris, who joined Panthers last month, is back in favour after missing out on selection last year when Great Britain collected silver medals after going straight through to the final as hosts.

Great Britain face Australia, USA and the Czech Republic in Event One. The winners go directly through to the final, with the second and third-placed finishers advancing to the Race-Off - both of which are at Leszno, in Poland.

Jack Holder has missed out on a place in the Australian side despite his scorching run of form, which has seen him collect 78+1 points for Panthers this month.

Harris’ selection will come at something of a cost to the city side as he will now miss their big East Anglian derby clash against Ipswich on Sunday (July 2).