LATEST NEWS: Hall axed, Carr arrives

Peterborough Panthers have axed reserve Richard Hall after only four appearances.

The city club have this morning (June 28) confirmed the exit of Hall, who was only drafted in as a short-term replacement for injury victim Simon Lambert less than a fortnight ago.

New Panthers rider Liam Carr. Photo: Colin Poole.

The number six berth in the Panthers team will now go to Liam Carr, a promising 21 year-old rider who did well at SGB Championship level for Berwick last season.

He will make his debut in a big East Anglian derby showdown against Ipswich at the East of England Arena this Sunday (July 2) providing the move gets the all-clear from the British Speedway Promoters’ Association (BSPA).

Panthers supreme Ged Rathbone said: “I thank Richard for his efforts in the last four meetings, but bringing him in didn’t work out as I hoped it would.

“I’m now going to give a young rider the chance to impress and hopefully Liam can get himself among the points.

“He did very well for Berwick last season and is now looking to enjoy his speedway again after a rough time up there at the start of this year.

“He has agreed to step in until Simon is fit again - which will hopefully be sometime around mid-July.”

Carr was dropped by the bottom-of-the-table Bandits after struggling for form in the main body of their team during the early weeks of this term.

He’s since been riding and scoring well for Birmingham in the National League, where he is a team-mate of his new Panthers reserve partner, Tom Bacon.

Hall managed only seven points in the four meetings of his latest spell as a Panthers rider. He drew a blank in the terrific victory against high-flying Glasgow last Sunday (June 25).