Lambert’s injury curse strikes again

Simon Lambert underwent surgery yesterday (Wednesday) after seeing his injury curse strike for the third successive season.

The Panthers man is certainly one of the unluckiest riders in the sport.

He missed a large chunk of 2015 with shoulder damage and saw his 2016 campaign brought to a premature end last July when breaking a wrist and suffering a knee ligament problem in a spill.

And he is now facing up to another long spell out due to a double-break of the wrist after being sent tumbling by Berwick rider Jye Etheridge in a crash last weekend.

“I’m starting to think Simon is jinxed,” said Panthers promoter Ged Rathbone. “He’s certainly had more than his fair share of injuries in recent years.

“It’s been a very tough start to the season for him after coming back from such a long lay-off, but I felt being back down at reserve would get him going.

“Unfortunately he has been caught in a crash in which he was completely blameless, and now faces another spell out.

“It’s not just the physical damage either. His bike is in a bad way and that leaves him facing a big repair bill as well as a recovery.

“He is obviously very frustrated, but just wants to be back on a bike as soon as possible.”

Panthers expect Lambert, who had also just earned a team spot with SGB Premiership side King’s Lynn, to be out for around six weeks.