KO CUP FINAL REACTION: Support was ‘awesome’ says skipper

Peterborough Panthers captain Ulrich Ostergaard spoke of his delight after leading the club to another major crown.

The Danish ace lifted the SGB Championship KO Cup last night (October 26) after Panthers triumphed 92-88 on aggregate against East Anglian rivals Ipswich.

Panthers fans at the KO Cup final.

It completed an honours double this season after an August success in the SGB Championship Fours and means Ostergaard has now starred in four trophy successes for the club.

He was part of the team which famously won the Elite League back in 2006 and he also claimed the individual riders’ title in the second tier back in 2015.

Ostergaard said: “We all race speedway to win trophies and to have lifted two of them in the same season is a great achievement.

“It was fantastic to win the Fours on our own track during the summer and to add another piece of silverware against our local rivals is brilliant.

“We left ourselves with a huge job to do in the second leg after allowing Ipswich to come back at us so strongly at our place last Sunday.

“A lot of people didn’t think a four-point lead would be enough, but we were determined to win the trophy.

“We’re one big family and we had awesome support in both legs. We also had a bit of luck in both meetings with important Ipswich riders getting injured, but that happens in speedway sometimes.

“The league didn’t go to plan for us, but it has to go down as a great season after winning the Fours and the KO Cup. It’s great to have this success for the management and the fans.”

But Ostergaard was left frustrated not to wrap up the latest triumph himself.

He was stuck at the back in heat 14 when unable to find a way past Ipswich reserve Connor Mountain in a race won by Simon Lambert.

Third place for Ostergaard would have sealed Panthers’ success, but instead they had to survive a last-heat decider when Chris Harris and Ben Barker successfully avoided being on the received end of a 5-1.

“It was so frustrating to be last in heat 14,” added Ostergaard. “I completely messed up the start and Ipswich is such a hard track to pass on.

“But we knew we had a four-point lead on aggregate and thankfully Bomber (Chris Harris) and Ben (Barker) were able to finish the job in the last race.

“It would have been horrible to lose a cup final in our last meeting of the season, but now we can look back happy!”

The celebrations will continue tonight when Panthers stage their end-of-season bash at the Post Office Club on Bourges Boulevard.