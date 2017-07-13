INTERVIEW: Lambert is ready to do himself justice at last

Peterborough Panthers reserve Simon Lambert is ready to roar back into action - barely a month after undergoing surgery.

Lambert suffered a badly broken wrist in a crash during the club’s SGB Championship success against bottom side Berwick on June 11.

He went under the knife later that week, but has already declared himself fit for battle again.

The 28 year-old will race for his SGB Premiership club, King’s Lynn, tonight (July 13) before stepping back into the Panthers fold on Sunday, when they host Redcar at the East of England Arena (July 16, 5pm).

“I did eight fast laps at Peterborough early on Monday morning,” said Lambert. “I was sore afterwards, but that’s to be expected so soon after having surgery, and it will probably be like that for the rest of the season.

“But the main thing is that I felt good on the bike and I’m looking forward to being back in action for my clubs.

“The doctors told me not to come back until I feel ready, but I believe I can do myself justice.

“This year has not gone the way I wanted it to. I had some niggling problems with my bikes at the start of the season, and I haven’t been riding well either.

“I felt I was just getting going when I was caught up in that crash and hopefully I can have a decent end to the year.

“It might take me a couple of meetings to get up to speed, but there is still a lot of racing ahead.”

Lambert will settle back into the number six berth in a Panthers team desperately trying to claw their way into play-off contention.

They are seven points off the top four after completing half of their league fixtures.

Lambert added: “I want to do my bit to help us make the play-offs. We’ve got to be in that top four - that’s what it is all about if we want to win the league.

“We need to be strong at home and try to pick up a few more results on the road.”

Lambert has thanked supporters for their generosity. A collection - held during Panthers’ recent East Anglian derby success against Ipswich - raised £350 towards Lambert’s repair bill.

He suffered major bike damage in the spill, caused by out-of-control Berwick rider Jye Etheridge, which also left him injured.