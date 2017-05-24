Holder gets the Italian job done in style

Panthers number one Jack Holder launched his final challenge for World Under 21 Championship glory in fine style.

The Australian ace, competing in the series for the last time after turning 21 back in April, won his semi-final in Italy last weekend.

Holder was one of four riders to rack up 12 points in the meeting at Terenzano, which was delayed from Saturday until Sunday due to bad weather.

He then beat the others - Czech rider Eduard Krcmar, Polish talent Kacper Woryna and Danish rider Andreas Lyager - in a run-off for top spot.

Holder now advances to the three-round final which begins at Polish track Poznan on July 23. Further rounds at Gustrow, in Germany, and Pardubice, in the Czech Republic, follow in September.

Holder will attempt to go one better than last year by winning a medal.

He agonisingly missed out on bronze in 2016 when pipped by ex-Panthers talent Robert Lambert in a run-off.

Holder returns to the Panthers team for their Friday trip to Edinburgh after missing the away defeats at Berwick and Newcastle last weekend.