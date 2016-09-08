Hall hoping to win another title with Panthers

Richard Hall hopes to become a Panthers title hero all over again.

The popular racer has been handed a return to the city club a decade after starring in their unforgettable Elite League Grand Final triumph of 2006.

Now, Hall has his sights firmly set on scooping Premier League honours as part of a ruthlessly revamped Panthers side.

But the first task for the new-look city outfit is nailing down their place in the play-offs following a summer slump in form which prompted promoter Ged Rathbone’s recent shake-up.

To do that, Panthers must triumph in two crucial home meetings either side of the weekend as they entertain Workington tomorrow night (Friday, 7.30pm) and then host Rye House on Monday (also 7.30pm).

Both meetings have been hastily re-arranged after a double-header last Sunday was postponed with the Alwalton track left waterlogged by heavy rain.

Hall said: “I’m really happy to be a Peterborough rider again and I’m delighted Ged has given me the chance to come back to the club.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we should make the play-offs and be pushing to reach the final with the team that has been put together.

“I would love to win another title with the club 10 years on from the highlight of my career in speedway.

“The whole season in 2006 was the best I’ve ever had in speedway and playing a big part in the final few races of the Grand Final just made it even better.”

And if Panthers do succeed in nailing down a top-six spot, Hall has no doubt about who he would love to face in the shoot-out for honours.

The 32 year-old, who will operate at second string for Panthers on a bargain 3.29 average, is gunning for former club Sheffield, who axed him earlier this season.

Hall added: “It would be so nice to meet Sheffield in the play-offs. I’ve got a point to prove after being dropped by them.”

Hall and major signing Kenneth Bjerre will now make their Peterborough returns against Workington when the team is at full strength.

But number one Craig Cook misses the new Rye House date on Monday due to an Elite League clash. Lasse Bjerre, younger brother of returning star Kenneth, has been called in to guest.

n Returning Panthers star Kenneth Bjerre suffered heartbreak in his bid to win a World Championship place last Saturday.

Bjerre was beaten by Swedish racer Freddie Lindgren in a run-off for third spot in the Grand Prix Challenge in Vetlanda, Sweden.

The top-three finishers secured places on the sport’s biggest stage for 2017 with Lindgren joining meeting winner Patryk Dudek and runner-up Martin Vaculik in advancing.

n Panthers number one Craig Cook is the city club’s representative in the Premier League Riders’ Championship at Sheffield (5.30pm) on Sunday. He won it in 2012.

n Zdenek Holub of Panthers rides in the European Under 21 Final on Saturday.