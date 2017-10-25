FINAL PLACINGS: Panthers pushed back to sixth

Have your say

Peterborough Panthers have finished sixth in the SGB Championship standings.

The city side did climb up to fifth following a fine late-season winning streak which saw them claim seven successive victories.

But they were pushed back down a place last night (October 24) - when two of their own riders helped Redcar hop above them!

Paul Starke and Simon Lambert both guested for the Bears as they claimed a consolation point in their final fixture - a 39-39 draw at champions Sheffield.

Panthers racked up 60 league points in total, winning half of their 36 meetings.