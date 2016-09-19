FINAL FIXTURE: It’s a ‘pointless’ trip to Edinburgh on Friday

Peterborough Panthers have arranged their final fixture . . . but the result won’t count towards the final Premier League standings.

Panthers have agreed to race at Edinburgh this Friday (September 23) with the tapes going up at 7.30pm.

Panthers promoter Ged Rathbone has revealed his hopes of securing an extension to the cut-off date have been rejected by the British Speedway Promoters’ Association (BSPA) management committee.

Rathbone said: “I’ve been informed that the BSPA management committee will not consider extending the cut-off date a second time.

“It means the meeting at Edinburgh is completely pointless, but we will still go there with the aim of winning and ending our season on a successful note.”

Peterborough will be without Anders Thomsen following his Speedway Euro Championship (SEC) spill at the weekend which left him with two broken wrists, but they otherwise expect to be at full-strength against Edinburgh, who have succeeded in reaching the play-offs.