DOUBLE SIGNING:Ostergaard and Lambert on their way back

Two familiar faces will be back at Peterborough Panthers next season.

The city club have this morning (November 28) confirmed the returns of Ulrich Ostergaard and Simon Lambert for 2017.

Simon Lambert will be riding for Panthers again next season.

Danish veteran Ostergaard slots in on a handy 7.14 average after suffering a rare slump in form towards the end of last season while Lincolnshire lad Lambert will race off a 5.25 figure.

He will be back to full fitness ahead of next season after seeing his 2016 campaign brought to an abrupt halt after suffering a broken wrist and knee ligament damage in an early July spill at the East of England Showground.

And team boss Carl Johnson reckons both men have pivotal roles to play as Panthers attempt to launch an SGB Championship title challenge.

Johnson said: “Ulrich and Simon have both been great servants to the club and they were always in our plans for next year.

“Both men are popular with our supporters, both men have stacks of experience at this level and both men have scope for improvement on their starting averages – something that is going to be essential due to the reduced limit for team building.

“Ulrich’s form did dip towards the end of last season, but he has worked out the problems and he could not be more determined to kick on again next year.

“And I just hope Simon’s injury curse won’t strike again. He has been terrific in the last two seasons when his importance has been highlighted by how much we have struggled when losing him.

“We know we can rely on him to pile up the points at home, and his performances on the road have also improved a lot.”

Ostergaard and Lambert take the total number of confirmed Panthers riders for 2017 up to four.

They follow big signing Kenneth Hansen and British reserve capture Tom Bacon onto the teamsheet.

Panthers bosses have confirmed the remaining three spots in their septet will be filled by riders who are new to the club.