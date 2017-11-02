Double delight for Bacon

Panthers brought the curtain down on their double-winning season with an awards bash last Friday.

The sell-out Peterborough Panthers Speedway Supporters’ Club (PPSSC) event at the Post Office Club was staged just 24 hours after the city side lifted the SGB Championship KO Cup.

Chris Harris, who top-scored in the second leg of the final triumph against Ipswich was named as Supporters’ Rider of the Year, although a house move prevented him from being there in person to collect the gong.

Captain Ulrich Ostergaard was honoured by his team-mates as Riders’ Rider of the Year while reserve Tom Bacon, sporting a sling after recent shoulder surgery, was recognised by his bosses as Management Rider of the Year.

There was a double for Bacon as his pit crew also won the Mechanic of the Year gong.