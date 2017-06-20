BRITISH FINAL: Harris misses out as Cook serves up a treat

Peterborough Panthers number one Chris Harris missed out on a fourth british title last night (June 19).

The club’s recent recruit racked up nine points from his five rides in the British Final at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester.

That left him one point short of a place in the semi-final and the chance to challenge for glory a decade after he first captured the crown. Fellow Panthers man Paul Starke managed six points.

Craig Cook, who raced for the city club for much of last season, roared to his first national title by beating Belle Vue team-mate Steve Worrall in the final.

Australian racer Rory Schlein, who qualified to compete due to holding a British licence, also finished on the podium with the meeting’s surprise package Ben Barker - another ex-Panthers man - bringing up the rear.

Huntingdon-based Danny King produced a gallant defence of the title he won in 2016 despite suffering from a shoulder injury.

King, who started his career in the old Peterborough junior set-up and raced for Panthers in the past, bowed out at the semi-final stage.

BRITISH FINAL

Qualifying scores: Craig Cook 14, Steve Worrall 11, Ben Barker 11, Rory Schlein 10, Danny King 10, Scott Nicholls 10, Richie Worrall 9, Chris Harris 9, Richard Lawson 9, Paul Starke 6, Lewis Kerr 5, Lewis Rose 5, Kyle Howarth 4, Stuart Robson 4, Jason Garrity 3, Carl Wilkinson 0, Jack Smith (res) 0, Andy Mellish (res) 0.

Semi-final: Barker, Schlein, Nicholls, King.

Grand final: Cook, S.Worrall, Schlein, Barker.