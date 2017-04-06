British Championships at Showground

Panthers co-promoter Trevor Swales has urged the club’s fans to back the Brits next week.

The city club are staging the British Under 21 semi-final at the East of England Showground on Tuesday, 7.30pm.

The meeting features 16 up-and-coming talents who are battling for 10 places in the final at Poole later in the month. Club asset Danny Phillips is among them.

Swales said: “It’s an honour for us to stage the meeting.

“We’ve always said as a promotion that backs the Brits – and hopefully the supporters will get behind them as well.

“It’s hugely important to bring through a new generation of homegrown riders. Without them the sport will have no future in this country.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of exciting racing and I’m expecting the competition for qualifying spots into the final to be fierce.”

Panthers are offering discounted admission in a bid to attract a big crowd.

Adult entry prices have been set at £10 while it is £5 for children aged between 10 and 16. Accompanied kids under the age of 10 are admitted free.

Panthers bosses are also offering a further discount to their season-ticket holders, who will gain admission for £5.

Line-up: 1 Jack Smith (Belle Vue, Glasgow and Belle Vue Colts), 2 Kelsey Dugard (Eastbourne), 3 James Shanes (Poole), 4 Zach Wajtknecht (Swindon and Lakeside), 5 Luke Harris (Cradley), 6 Nathan Greaves (Wolverhampton and Isle of Wight), 7 Connor Mountain (Ipswich and Mildenhall), 8 Ellis Perks (Rye House, Redcar and Buxton), 9 Jack Thomas (Kent), 10 Josh Bailey (Kings’ Lynn, Scunthorpe and King’s Lynn Young Stars), 11 Jack Parkinson-Blackburn (Sheffield and Birmingham), 12 Danny Phillips (Newcastle and King’s Lynn Young Stars), 13 Danno Verge (Mildenhall), 14 Nathan Stoneman (Kent), 15 Alfie Bowtell (Lakeside), 16 Danyon Hume (Ipswich and Birmingham). Reserves: 17 Joe Lawlor (Cradley), 18 Jamie Halder (unattached).

n Panthers are also staging the opening round of the 250cc and 500cc classes in the British Youth Championship this Sunday following their KO Cup tie against Redcar, which gets underway at 5pm.