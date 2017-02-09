Bjerre brothers buzzing back to Alwalton with big-time Bees

Promoter Ged Rathbone believes Peterborough Panthers face the perfect Challenge to launch their 2017 season.

The city side will take on SGB Premiership outfit Coventry Bees at the East of England Showground on Sunday, March 19 (5pm).

And Rathbone reckons the inter-league contest ticks every box for Panthers as they prepare for the new SGB Championship campaign.

He said: “I don’t think we could have come up with a more exciting Challenge fixture to start the season.

“We were approached by Mick Horton a few days ago, and we jumped at the chance to entertain an SGB Premiership team - and Coventry look to be a very good one too.

“They have put together a cracking line-up in my opinion and it will be a brilliant test for our lads.

“It will be our supporters’ first chance to catch our new-look team in action and I’m hopeful that plenty of Bees fans will make the short trip over to the Showground as well.

“It’s certainly not a day when we’re going to worry about the result, but we’ll aim to put on the best show we can.

“The biggest goal is obviously to ensure the boys get dialed in while having valuable race practice on their home track.”

Coventry promoter Horton is no stranger to Peterborough.

The locally-based businessman has had two stints as Panthers promoter after initially being a major sponsor of the club.

He’s not the only familiar face in the Bees camp with their new team boss, Jim Lynch, also a former Peterborough chief.

And there are on-track links too.

Danish star Kenneth Bjerre has spent much of his British career in Panthers’ colours - including a brief spell towards the end of last season - while reigning British champion Danny King is a product of the old Peterborough junior system.

Bjerre’s younger brother, Lasse, is another ex-Panther now riding for Coventry, whose team also includes British talents Jason Garrity, Josh Bates, James Sarjeant and Lewis Kerr.

Peterborough bosses are also seeking to arrange an away Challenge fixture for Saturday, March 18.

The club stage their traditional Press & Practice event on Friday, March 17 - a week before their first SGB Championship outing of the new campaign as they entertain Scunthorpe travel to the East of England Showground on March 24.