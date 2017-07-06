Backing for rookie reserve Bacon

Panthers team boss Carl Johnson believes Tom Bacon is showing he belongs in the SGB Championship.

The rookie reserve produced a terrific ride to win heat 2 as the city side beat Ipswich last Sunday.

Bacon, riding at this level for the first time, has been paid for 17 points in total in Panthers’ last three meetings.

Johnson said: “People tell me Tom should have been dropped, but that was never something we considered. He has the ability to make good starts and that is something which helps him massively.

“He’s an intelligent man off the track and a clever rider on it. He has immaculate equipment and he’s now starting to get the best out of it. He’s is believing in himself and showing he is capable of winning races and scoring a good number of points at this level.”

Bacon’s new reserve partner Liam Carr failed to score when making his Panthers debut against Ipswich.

Johnson added: “We certainly won’t judge Liam on one meeting at a track he has rarely ridden.”