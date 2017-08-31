Snapjacks have it all their own way in KO Cup final

Court Snapjacks enjoyed a comfortable win in the Peterborough World Rules Wedesday League Jet KO Cup final last week.

They faced Court Gimme A Break in the featured YouTube Live-stream match and, because they finished second and third in the final league standings, a close match was expected. But it didn’t turn out that way.

Court Gimme A Break are from the left Liz Disney, Mick Thorpe, Carl Watkins, Beckie Watkins, Craig Harvisher and Adam Deegan.

Gimme A Break took first blood with a great clearance from Mick Thorpe but the Snapbacks then won four frames in row

Beckie Watkins halted the slide by taking the sixth frame but that was as good as it got for Gimme a Break as Snapbacks again won four frames on the trot with Scott Beasley wrapping it up at 8-2 in the tenth frame.

In the Stanground Carpets & Flooring Thursday League, Crosskeys Silver have taken over at the top after a big win against Court Larking About.

Ivan Knight and Lewis Roberts completed a ‘break & dish’ each for Larking About but Silver won it 12-3 with Mick Defraine confirming the win as early as the 11th frame.

Court Posties hosted the Bluebell R Back in the featured YouTube Live-stream match.

It was nicely poised at 5-5 going into the final session but Posties never got another look-in as Bluebell took all five remaining frames with Lee McShane clinching the decider.

The PSL Lions hosted the Heron Warlords and the Lions came extremely close to achieving their first win of the season.

It went down to a tense final frame in which Roy Hasdell took on Dee Coogan with the latter clinching an 8-7 win for the Warlords.