Silver lining for golden girl Steels in Canada

Claire Steels won a third World Championship medal in Canada this week.

The 30 year-old Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member was going for triple gold having won her 25-29 age group at the 2015 and 2016 World Duathlon Championships in Adelaide and Spain respectively.

Eric Winstone.

But competing in the 30-34 age group in Penticton on Monday, she had to settle for silver behind a lightning-quick Canadian.

Steels completed the 10km run, 40km bike ride and 10km run course in 2:11.05 but was a distant second behind Melissa Paauwe, who powered to gold in 2:04:47.

Steels was nevertheless pleased with silver.

She said afterwards : “Relief, fatigue and nausea but second place and a silver medal - I’m delighted.

James Fell.

“I was also delighted with ninth best overall out of all the age groups

“My race analysis? An average first run, the bike was harder than expected, and a very hard secondrun.”

Two other local athletes were also competing at the event and PACTRAC’s Jim Fell tackled both the sprint (run 3 miles, bike 12.5 miles, run 1.5 miles) and standard (10km run, 40km bike and 10km run) races. He did the sprint on Friday and the standard race on Monday.

In the sprint he finished eighth in the 70-74 age group in a time of 1:27:10 and placed 12th in the standard race in 2:49:43. That race was won by South African Lochi Lochner in 2:23:15.

Fell had previously competed for GB in the World Standard Distance Championships in 2014 and 2015 when he came 19th and 18th respectively. So he was well pleased with his efforts this year.

Retired city headmaster Eric Winstone was the third local competing and was in the 65-69 age group sprint race. He clocked 1:27:45 for 15th place.

American Keith Woodward won it in 1:13:10 while Winstone, who was sixth after the first run but suffered on a tough, hilly bike course, was the first British team member home.

n PACTRAC junior Olivia Corner meanwhile raced at Hoddesdon last week and had a good win, finishing over a minute clear of her nearest rival.

Other PACTRAC results:

Monster Middle Triathlon, Ely (swim 1900m, bike 52.5 miles, run 13.1 miles): 36 Rob Hammond 5:04:45 (age group 5th). Monster Standard Triathlon, Ely (swim 1500m, bike 27.5 miles, run 7 miles): 36 Mark Bedford 2.54.14 (age group 9th); 78 Emily Boyd 3:13:55 (age group 8th); 110 Amy Hayes 3:30:20 (age group 8th).